Lieberman Dell Separate Susan Sells 96,679 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 96,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $9,649,530.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,652.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lieberman Dell Separate Susan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 131,616 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $13,103,688.96.

On Thursday, June 17th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88.

On Monday, June 21st, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.75. 4,027,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

