Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Li Auto comprises approximately 4.0% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $100,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,461,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the period. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. 287,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,893,391. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.69. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

