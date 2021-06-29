LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 6.7%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 39,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,297,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

LX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $68,578,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $79,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,515 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in LexinFintech by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $9,046,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

