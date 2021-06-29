Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LCRTF opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56. Leucrotta Exploration has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.70.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

