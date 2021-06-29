Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS LCRTF opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56. Leucrotta Exploration has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.70.
Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile
