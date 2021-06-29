LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

NYSE LC opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 12,412 shares worth $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

