LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get LendingClub alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE:LC opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.79. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 12,412 shares worth $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $25,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.