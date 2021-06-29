Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LGRDY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,104. Legrand has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

