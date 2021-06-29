Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi Sells 21,809 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,183,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.20. 1,073,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 139.52, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

