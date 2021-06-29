Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.40 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-$1.040 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. 1,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,197. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

