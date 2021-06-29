Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 635 ($8.30). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 633 ($8.27), with a volume of 298,532 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRE. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 921.50 ($12.04).

The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 486.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 658.13.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Company Profile (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

