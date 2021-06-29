Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $275.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $159.24 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

