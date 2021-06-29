KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after acquiring an additional 95,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of KLAC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,912. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

