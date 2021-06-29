Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 326.9% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KGFHY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

