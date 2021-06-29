Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $61,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

NYSE:KMB opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

