Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 927,835 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Keysight Technologies worth $454,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 681,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.