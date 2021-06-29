KeyFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $965,083.59 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $965,083.59 and $6,111.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00157006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00166639 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,292.43 or 0.99850683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,033,709 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

