Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the May 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Kerry Properties alerts:

Shares of KRYPF stock remained flat at $$3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kerry Properties has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.