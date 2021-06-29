Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 3,438 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 20,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 66,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

