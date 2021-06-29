Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,062. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

