Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $967,000 Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,105 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 297,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,862,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

