Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900,955 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.84.

