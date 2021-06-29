Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,119,000 after purchasing an additional 222,088 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 75,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 448,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after purchasing an additional 108,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.77. 86,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,958. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

