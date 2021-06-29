Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.06. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94.
Keppel Company Profile
