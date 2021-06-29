Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KPELY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.06. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

