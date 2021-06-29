Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €317.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €302.19 ($355.51).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €309.85 ($364.53) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €285.97. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

