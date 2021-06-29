Kenneth R. Brotman Sells 25,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 25,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $545,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.82. 566,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Funko by 185.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $216,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

