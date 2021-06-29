Kenneth R. Brotman Sells 25,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 25,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $545,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.82. 566,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
Featured Story: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.