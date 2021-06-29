KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 56,089 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.65. 334,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,551. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $300.11 and a 12 month high of $429.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

