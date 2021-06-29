Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
