K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -95.08%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.