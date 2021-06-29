K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,567 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $164.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $431.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

