K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

