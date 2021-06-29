K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $92,586,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,699 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

