JulSwap Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $14.59 million and $565,608.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00151888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00166677 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,213.88 or 1.00056600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 477,645,927 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

