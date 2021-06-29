JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.03 Per Share

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MATE opened at GBX 103.34 ($1.35) on Tuesday. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.10.

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,050,000 ($6,597,857.33).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

