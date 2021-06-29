JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,593 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

