JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,596 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of Argo Group International worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

ARGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.