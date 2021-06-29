JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

Shares of SZG opened at €24.94 ($29.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.57. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 52 week high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.75.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

