JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,878,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,510 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

