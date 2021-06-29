JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.43% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 482.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 253.0% in the first quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $794.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.