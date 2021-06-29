JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.52% of Medifast worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,448,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock opened at $274.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,458. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

