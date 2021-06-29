JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €24.95 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.11 ($28.36).

AXA stock opened at €21.61 ($25.42) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.76. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

