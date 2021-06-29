JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOYY has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.71.

YY opened at $71.10 on Friday. JOYY has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 35.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

