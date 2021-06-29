Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JRNGF opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
About Journey Energy
