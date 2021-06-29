John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1,882.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after purchasing an additional 404,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEQ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,996. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.