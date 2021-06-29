Jobchain Price Hits $0.0009 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $202,855.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00020174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.39 or 0.00688093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,964,558,293 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

