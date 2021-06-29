JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.6 million to $48.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.20 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

FROG traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. 14,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,488. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -321.07.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.30.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.