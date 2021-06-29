JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.6 million to $48.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.20 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
FROG traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. 14,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,488. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of -321.07.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
