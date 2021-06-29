JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of FROG opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -331.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

