Jeryl L. Hilleman Sells 4,400 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $148,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,828,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

