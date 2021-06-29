Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 151 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 176.82 ($2.31).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 120.56 ($1.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.70 billion and a PE ratio of 401.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

