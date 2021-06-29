Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.