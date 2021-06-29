Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.